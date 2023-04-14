Singapore, Apr 14, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has appointed Akihiro Ondo as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2023. He succeeds Osamu Ono, who is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Regional Officer, Asia Pacific & India, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).Based in Singapore, Ondo will oversee a team of about 1,200 employees across Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. They will deliver best-in-class energy generation technologies that help countries in the region balance energy security and reliability with sustainable development. He will also further strengthen close relationships with local public and private stakeholders in the region to drive decarbonization of Mitsubishi Power's operations and value chain, towards attaining MHI's "Mission Net Zero" goal by 2040.Prior to assuming this role, Ondo was the Director of the International Sales & Marketing Department at MHI's Power Systems division based in Japan since 2021, where he was responsible for business development and commercial operations for the Asia Pacific region.Osamu Ono, said, "Ondo has close to three decades of regional sales and management experience, leading business development and commercial operations in America, Europe, Africa and Asia. He has also forged close relationships with key energy stakeholders in ASEAN and Asia Pacific and is best positioned to bring the team forward and realize the region's energy ambitions. I am confident that his deep experience and network will help lead Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific toward even greater success in delivering reliable and sustainable decarbonization solutions."Akihiro Ondo said, "Balancing energy security and reliability with sustainable action and decarbonization in Asia Pacific's ever-changing energy landscape is a complex task, and each nation faces their own unique set of challenges. It is a privilege to lead our teams in the region to address the specific needs of our customers with progressive solutions, including high-efficiency gas turbines, hydrogen, ammonia and biomass co-firing, operation and maintenance (O&M) of existing power plants and more. Together, we are committed to bettering the communities we operate in and charting a net zero energy future."Ondo began his career at MHI in 1996 and has held several leadership roles in sales and commercial operations for power generation systems. In 2007, he was responsible for the development of new and innovative business areas including IGCC (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle), CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilization Storage), BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) and geothermal power generation across North America, including Canada. He was then appointed Section Head of the Nagasaki Power Systems International Business Department where he oversaw commercial operation projects in Asia, Middle East and Africa, in 2012. In 2017, he was appointed Section Head of International Sales and Marketing for the ASEAN region, where he was in charge of business development, sales and marketing activities.Ondo graduated from Keio University with a bachelor's degree in Law.About Mitsubishi Heavy IndustriesMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights on spectra.mhi.comAbout Mitsubishi PowerMitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and air quality control systems (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI solutions.For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.Press Contact:Corporate Communication DepartmentMitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.comSophia WeeAPAC CommunicationsMitsubishi Power Asia PacificEmail: sophia.wee.3z@mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.