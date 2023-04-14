Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), one of a select few GPT-oriented companies currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is pleased to announce the launch of its first domain centric language model. This new model is designed to enable businesses to generate high-quality marketing creatives with greater speed and accuracy.

The domain centric language model is SuperBuzz's latest development in AI-based marketing automation. It has been designed to understand the nuances of marketing language and generate content that is tailored to specific industries. This allows businesses to produce highly personalized and relevant creatives that are tailored to their target audience.

Since the launch of the language model, SuperBuzz has generated more than 1 million marketing creatives. This is a major milestone for the Company and demonstrates the power of AI-driven marketing automation.

"We are thrilled to launch our first domain centric language model," said SuperBuzz CEO, Liran Brenner. "This model serves to improve AI-driven marketing automation and will enable businesses to generate high-quality creatives with greater speed and accuracy. We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age."

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an innovative tool for digital marketers built with GPT-3 and powered by natural language processing. Through automation, small to medium-sized businesses can effortlessly scale their marketing efforts using push notifications to keep customers engaged. SuperBuzz was designed with advanced machine learning algorithms, allowing users to easily create automated campaigns that drastically reduce the time needed for daily marketing tasks. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPZ".

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 972 548167755

Email: liran@superbuzz.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the benefits of the Company's domain centric language model, including the allowing of businesses to produce highly personalized and relevant creatives that are tailored to their target audience; and enabling businesses to generate high-quality creatives with greater speed and accuracy.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the ability of the Company to continue to maintain, develop, and provide the Company's domain centric language model as part of its products and services.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the inability of the Company to continue to maintain, develop, and provide the Company's domain centric language model as part of its products and services.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162312