OPLOG, Turkey's leading tech-enabled fulfilment company, opens its first UK warehouse to bring automated and localised distribution to retail and e-commerce brands

To kick-start its UK operations, OPLOG has opened a 120,000 square foot fulfilment centre in the market town of Leighton Buzzard, situated 50 miles north of London.



LEIGHTON BUZZARD, England, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPLOG ( www.oplog.io ), the Istanbul-based tech-enabled fulfilment company, has today announced that it has opened a fulfilment centre in Leighton Buzzard, to help businesses succeed by localising and expediting their distribution and fulfilment operations, both B2B and B2C, to customers across the UK.



By combining its easy-to-use in-house fulfilment software and robotics, OPLOG provides well-known brands and leading companies such as Sony, Tupperware, and Rossmann with a simple and accurate way to oversee their supply chain operations from a single fulfilment platform.

Surrounded by many last mile delivery and logistics operators, Leighton Buzzard was selected as the ideal location for OPLOG's inception into the UK. Its arrival in the historic market town coincides with positive signs of economic growth in the area, with reports showing over 2,000 new businesses were registered in the county during 2022. Thanks to its close proximity to the business hub of the UK's capital, Leighton Buzzard is well positioned for OPLOG's fulfilment centre. OPLOG also intends to hire 50 employees, who will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations at the warehouse.



"Bringing OPLOG to the UK marks a major step in our company's journey, so I am extremely excited to launch our fulfilment centre in the UK, and I am super confident that this will be a major part of our global fulfilment network. As the fourth largest e-commerce market in the world, opening our first UK warehouse in Leighton Buzzard offers an exciting opportunity for us to add significant value to UK businesses and consumers. We believe that OPLOG will be highly efficient and competitive in the UK's logistics market while offering a seamless post-purchase experience to new generation consumer brands," explains Halit Develioglu, CEO and founder of OPLOG. "Setting up and running an online retail brand is really tough, especially when your customers expect next-day delivery, personalisation and immaculate customer service. Our mission is to give brands a way to tick all these boxes, without needing to compromise. Opening fulfilment centres which incorporate our vision for the use of robotics and connect directly to our intuitive inventory management software is a key part of achieving this goal."

Market analysts predict that by 2025, global online retail sales will rise by over £1.5 trillion. To fuel its growth, the global warehouse automation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14%, reaching a value of £24 billion by 2026. There has been an increase in robotic integration in recent years, particularly in the e-commerce and fulfilment space in the UK. According to a November 2021 London Economics report for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the economic impact of robotics and autonomous systems uptake across all selected sectors in the UK is estimated to be in the region of £6.4 billion by 2035. Yet, the UK is still currently lagging behind when it comes to robotic industrial integration, compared to other G7 countries, which tend to attribute a much higher percentage of their GDP to manufacturing. With its presence in Leighton Buzzard, OPLOG hopes to significantly accelerate innovation in the UK within this sector.

In an increasingly competitive industry, digital fulfilment solutions have become an essential component in building a successful e-commerce business. Outsourcing supply chain and fulfilment operations with OPLOG gives emerging businesses the ability to deliver excellent customer experience right from the start. Whether it be restocking inventory, tracking orders, or personalising packaging, every detail can be handled at the click or tap of a device. Already adopted by leading businesses across Turkey and Europe, OPLOG's entry into the UK will further support its ambition to become the premier partner for companies seeking to expand their reach, and thrive in the fast-paced e-commerce landscape.



About OPLOG

OPLOG was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. OPLOG is a leading tech enabled fulfilment company and has state-of-the-art warehouses in Leighton Buzzard (UK), Istanbul, Darica, Dilovasi and Ankara. OPLOG enables e-commerce brands to operate in various markets without physical boundaries through its international fulfilment network and the ability to track all the inventory and operational processes in several OPLOG fulfilment centres. To date, the company has raised €11m in funding, and employs over 350 staff including 100 engineers and developers.

For further information, please visit www.oplog.io.

