DJ Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Notice of Results and Investor Presentation 14-Apr-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

LONDON, 14 April 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, will announce its results for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday 20 April 2023.

Analyst Briefing: 10:00am BST, Thursday 20 April 2023

Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 10:00am BST on Thursday 20 April. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0) 20 7290 1050.

Investor Presentation: 4:00pm BST, Thursday 20 April 2023

Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 4:00pm BST on Thursday 20 April 2023.

The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc /register-investor

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: NOR TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 237071 EQS News ID: 1608089 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608089&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)