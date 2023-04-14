Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
WKN: A1C8BP | ISIN: US5603172082
14.04.2023 | 13:31
VK Company: VK announces coupon payments

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: VK announces coupon payments 14-Apr-2023 / 14:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VK announces coupon payments

April 14, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred to as "VK" or "the Company") announces that it has fulfilled obligations to holders of VK's Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds ISIN XS2239639433 (the "Bonds"), whose rights are recorded by Russian securities depositories, on paying coupon payments due October 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023.

Coupon payments in Rubles at the Bank of Russia's exchange rate as at the coupon due date were transferred to the National Settlement Depository (NSD) for further transfer to the NSD's depositors and Russian securities depositories, the list of which had been determined at the close of business day March 31, 2023.

For further information please contact

VK PR team

pr@vk.team

VK IR team

ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill a wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5603172082 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VKCO 
LEI Code:   2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
Sequence No.: 237031 
News ID:    1607981 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
