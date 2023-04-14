Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) (FSE: CQ0)("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a carbon credit investment and streaming firm specializing in technology solutions, announces that it plans to reprice an aggregate of 6,249,998 subordinate voting share purchase warrants. Each warrant currently entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per share. The Company intends to reduce the exercise price of the warrants from $1.50 to $1.20 per share.

The warrant amendment requires shareholder approval in accordance with Policy 10.09(2) of the Neo Exchange's listing manual. Pursuant to the exemption in 10.09(2), the Company expects to obtain written consents from over 50 per cent of the disinterested shareholders of the Company for the amendment.

The completion of the warrant amendment remains subject to receipt of the aforementioned disinterested shareholders, as well as the acceptance of the Neo Exchange.

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits.

