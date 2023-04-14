Anzeige
WKN: A0JK0D | ISIN: GB00B104RS51
Frankfurt
14.04.23
08:01 Uhr
5,000 Euro
-0,100
-1,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.04.2023
Hardman & Co Q&A on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Continuing its good performance

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Continuing its good performance 14-Apr-2023 / 13:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on City of London Investment Group | Continuing its good performance

City of London Investment Group (CLIG) is the topic of conversation when Brian Moretta, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Brian takes us through the main points from the CLIG interim results, he explains how the fund performed operationally, prospects for fund flows and the company's cash position.

City of London Investment Group plc is an established asset management group that invests primarily in closed-end funds.

Listen to the interview

Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                         bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1608209 14-Apr-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2023 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
