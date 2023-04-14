Direxion: Tesla Short Sellers Won Big Last Year - Will 2023 Be the Same or Can Musk's Bullish Forecast Pull the Stock Back Up?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / 2022 was a rough year for Tesla, Inc. stock as shares plunged 65% over the year. This made the stock the overall most profitable short trade of the year, generating $15.85 billion in profits for short sellers. While some bearish traders expect the downward trend to continue in 2023, it's worth noting that 2022 was only the second year in Tesla's history that it finished the year lower.

In fact, between 2010 and 2021, Tesla short sellers lost about $60 billion betting against the electric vehicle manufacturer. Causing further doubt for bearish traders, TSLA shares have already soared 44% in January. So is bearish or bullish the winning strategy for Tesla traders in 2023? Here are some of the trends and opportunities to watch for.

Short Sellers Aren't Going Away, but Traders Are Still Mostly Bullish on TSLA

Riding on the high from nearly $16 billion in gains over 2022, short sellers are still putting pressure on TSLA as we enter 2023. As of mid-January, Tesla's short interest had reached $11 billion, which is lower than the $19 billion peak in September last year but still far higher than it usually is.

While that doesn't account for the post-earnings release rally at the end of January, bearish sentiments already seem to be cooling that growth and some traders are anticipating shares could drop by more than 12.5% over the next three months.

But it's worth noting once more that bearish traders have been trying to short TSLA for years and until 2022, it was mostly a losing game. TSLA's whirlwind growth at the end of January, even amid bearish sentiment, is an example of why. The stock's 44% rise came after a mixed earnings release in which the company missed some key growth targets, demonstrating that TSLA is capable of generating momentum even on lukewarm news.

So, while bullish traders may be bracing for a rocky road ahead, few seem concerned that 2022 permanently shifted the tides on TSLA growth. The median price forecast for the next 12 months is around $200.

Naming a New Twitter CEO Could Trigger a Major Rally

Elon Musk's controversial Twitter takeover sent TSLA shares plunging 45% in just two months as investors worried that the automaker's CEO would be too distracted by the new purchase to focus on growing Tesla.

After announcing that he would resign from Twitter as soon as he found someone to replace him as CEO of the social media company, traders have been anticipating a rally as strong as the post-Twitter purchase plunge. While Musk has yet to share any updates on the search for a new Twitter CEO, the news could potentially boost Tesla shares by as much as 30% to 50%.

New Product Announcements and Releases Provide Tons of Catalysts for Bullish Trades

During the last earnings call, Musk teased some exciting announcements and developments slated for 2023. Details about the company's third-generation vehicle will finally be announced in March during the company's first-ever Investor Day. The repeatedly-delayed Cybertruck will also finally enter production this summer.

The company is also working on new factories and ramping up production with the goal of reaching 1.8 million vehicles by the end of the year. Traders should watch for Tesla's upcoming earnings releases in April, July and October to see if the company is hitting its milestones to meet that target.

Helping Make the Most of Bullish or Bearish Plays With Direxion's TSLA ETFs

Using leveraged ETFs like Direxion's Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) can help create added opportunity for many traders. These single stock ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 150% and 100% of the inverse (or opposite), respectively, of the daily performance of the common shares of Tesla, Inc.

For bulls, the leveraged TSLL gives you a tool to magnify exposure on short-term trades by 150% so that they can get the most from each play. That means losses are magnified as much as gains, so this single-stock ETF is best used by experienced traders who understand the risks.

For bears, the TSLS seeks daily inverse investment results of the performance of Tesla stock. This can make it a great tool for trading on bearish assumptions without using margin to take a short position. The risk of losses is still there, of course, but when used carefully, TSLS could be a handy ETF for chasing yield even when TSLA shares are struggling.

