Lazard explains in a new report that the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) is normally lower for green hydrogen than for pink hydrogen, using both PEM and alkaline electrolyzers, with or without subsidies. Meanwhile, Australian authorities are trying to increase the competitiveness of the local hydrogen sector, while car companies are updating their fuel cell plans.Subsidized hydrogen produced via electrolysis from renewable (green) or nuclear power (pink) can reach levelized production costs under $2/kg in the United States. "Fully depreciated operating nuclear plants yield higher capacity factors ...

