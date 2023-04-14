Avaada Energy has won a 560 MW (DC) solar project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL). The project will supply power to MSEDCL at a tariff of INR 2.88 ($0.035)/kWh.From pv magazine India Avaada Group says its Avaada Energy unit has secured a 560 MW (DC) solar project in the Indian state of Maharashtra. MSEDCL awarded the project through competitive bidding, followed by an e-reverse auction. Avaada Energy emerged as the winner with 560 MW out of 700 MW (DC) auctioned, at a quoted tariff of INR 2.88/kWh. MSEDCL will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with Avaada ...

