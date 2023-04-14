DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)
DEALING DATE: 13/04/2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 221.1810
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 197717
CODE: EUMV
