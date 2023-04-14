EQS-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH - Notice of Bond Buy Back



14-Apr-2023

Essen, 14 April 2023, 16:00 hours - With reference to the existing bond of Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") (WKN: A3MP7A / ISIN: NO0011129496) the company announces the following:

On April 14. 2023 TEMPTON bought back a nominal amount of EUR 800,000 of the existing bond.

Following this buy back, TEMPTON holds a total nominal amount of EUR 3,280,000 of the bond.

For further information please contact:

For Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH:

Frau Christina Decker

Head of Marketing

Tempton Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Schürmannstraße 24

45136 Essen

Telefon: +49 201 89479-48

Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de

Tempton Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/

