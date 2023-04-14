Third Bingo Blitz spot featuring Barrymore will be the game's first translated foray into Germany, the biggest gaming market in Europe

Bingo Blitz, the #1 free-to-play bingo game1, is bringing Hollywood star power to Germany with a new campaign starring award-winning actress Drew Barrymore. Now, the world's most popular free-to-play bingo game1 has the option to be translated into German, making the game that much more accessible to Europe's biggest mobile gaming market2. The :30 German-dubbed spot is out now, with an English counterpart also airing in the United States and Barrymore's custom avatar featured within the game internationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005305/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Filmed in New York City last year, the new spot is the third in a 360 campaign that has also integrated Barrymore's popular cookbook, "Rebel Homemaker" into the game. Across all of the content, Barrymore's genuine excitement about hitting BINGO! is clear no matter the language.

Drew Barrymore said:

"I'm a huge gamer. I actually used to go to a Tuesday night weekly bingo game with all my friends. I love that it's a game that everybody around the world can play. We are looking for a collective experience and Bingo Blitz is sort of the perfect one."

"I just want to be a part of things that everybody can be a part of I also love that it is free. To be welcomed and invited and you can come and play and be a part of something that collective experience should be able to be had by all, so I thank Bingo Blitz for making it so accessible to everybody."

Bingo Blitz's campaign with Barrymore began in September 2022 with the "Drew BingoMore Show" event where she greeted players, offered tips and tricks, and dished out prizes in multiple in-game features, and has since launched a number of commercials on live TV and across digital platforms. Bingo Blitz players have loved this one-of-a-kind campaign because they have had the opportunity to play bingo for free with Barrymore herself integrated inside the game.

Lior Itzhak, General Manager of Bingo Blitz, said:

"The introduction of the new German version of Bingo Blitz serves as an exciting occasion for us with over 27.3 million mobile gamers in Germany already2, we're one step closer to our goal of making bingo a game for everyone worldwide. We knew we had to meet our players in Germany where they are, and introducing a German version of the lovely and iconic Drew Barrymore made perfect sense!"

Bingo Blitz's translation into German aids in its mission of reinventing bingo and bringing the game reimagined to players old and new alike. The game's vibrant design and engaging gameplay includes multiple features, events and power-ups, and has drawn an in-game community of over 1 million players strong.

Bingo Blitz is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://bingoblitz.onelink.me/789120864/yhoep7f8

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game1, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game for everyone. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

1 According to data.ai, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads from Dec 2021 July 2022 across iOS and Google Play.

2 Annual Report of the German Games Industry 2022, The German Games Industry Association

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005305/en/

Contacts:

Darlan Monterisi

darlanm@playtika.com



Eric Barnes

playtika@trailrunnerint.com