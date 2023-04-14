Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bricknode Holding AB is updated (219/23)

On February 24, 2023, the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On March 15, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company's intention to divest all of its operational assets. Today, April 14, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company intends to initiate a delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Bricknode Holding AB(BRICK B, ISIN code SE0016288591, order book ID 239253). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB