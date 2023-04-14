Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2023 | 16:58
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bricknode Holding AB is updated (219/23)

On February 24, 2023, the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On March 15, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to the
Company's intention to divest all of its operational assets. 

Today, April 14, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company intends to initiate a delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bricknode Holding AB(BRICK B, ISIN code
SE0016288591, order book ID 239253). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
