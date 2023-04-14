Engie Chile's largest solar park, in Chile's Antofagasta region, will have a 638 MWh storage system, currently under construction.From pv magazine LatAm Engie Energía Chile, a subsidiary of French energy company Engie, has started operating Coya, its largest solar park in Chile. The plant is located in María Elena, Antofagasta province. The facility consists of 369,432 PV panels equipped with a robotic cleaning system from Israeli company Ecoppia. The plant will feed power into the National Electric System (SEN), supplying energy to 73,000 homes. The company is also now constructing a 638 MWh ...

