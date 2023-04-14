Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 ALVAL, PEA SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a commercially oriented Research and Development company, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, announces its Combined Shareholders Meeting will be held on May 2, 2023, and releases the procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be held at:

L'Espace ENCAN Quai Louis Prunier -17000 La Rochelle

May 2, 2023, at 9.30 am

The Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders' Meeting must hold an admission card and an identity document.

The Valbiotis Board of Directors invites shareholders to vote on resolutions, particularly Resolutions n°4 5 relating to the renewal of the independent members of the Supervisory Board, Mr ZETLAOUI and Mr LEVY, and draws their attention to the publication of a complementary report, dated April 6, 2023, that supplements the content of the Board of Directors' management report and the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance as of March 14, 2023, highlighting namely the independent nature of the members of the Supervisory Board, as defined in the corporate governance code as amended in September 2021 by MiddleNext.

The means of taking part in the Shareholders' Meeting and the draft proposed resolutions were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 24, 2023, in Issue No. 36 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo/).

The convening notice, including the agenda and the final resolutions projects, as well as the modalities of participation and vote at the General Meeting, was published on the Company website and in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 12, 2023, in Issue No. 44 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo/).

All the documents related to the May 2, 2023 Combined General Meeting, in accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, can be accessed on the Valbiotis website at the following section: www.valbiotis.com/en/general-assemblies/.They will also be available at the Company headquarters or by mail at: contact@valbiotis.com.

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a commercially oriented Research Development company, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Internationally, its products are intended to be the subject of licensing and/or distribution agreements with global or regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis will be responsible for marketing its own products.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Ticker symbol: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on May 19, 2022 and completed by an amendment on November 8, 2022. This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005168/en/

Contacts:

Corporate communication Valbiotis

Carole ROCHER

Communication and Public Affairs Director

+ 33 6 77 82 56 88

Marc DELAUNAY

Communication Manager

media@valbiotis.com

Financial communication Seitosei Actifin

Stéphane RUIZ

Associate Director

+33 1 56 88 11 14

sruiz@actifin.fr