StreamShark Teams Up with Zoom to Help Enterprises Create and Scale Interactive Meetings and Unlock Virtual Production Possibilities

Enterprise A/V teams can host interactive meetings within StreamShark and scale and host recordings to unlock HD virtual and hybrid productions.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / StreamShark, a secure, reliable and scalable enterprise video platform, is announcing that it has become a Zoom ISV partner and is introducing a turnkey zero-configuration application using Zoom's Meeting SDK at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. This app helps enterprises create high-quality interactive meetings, scale them organization-wide, and host meeting recordings.

During and post-pandemic, many enterprises struggled with the pivot to remote and hybrid work. In 2023, this style of work is now standard for many large organizations. Town Halls, All-Hands, and daily meetings, which were previously held (and produced) in person are now hybrid events, with a growing need to capture those participants in-room as well as to add interactive contributions from remote locations while maintaining tight control and high fidelity of event production.

Using StreamShark's app, customers can utilize the familiar Zoom Meeting interface for both desktop and mobile clients When creating a meeting via the StreamShark app, StreamShark customers can select Zoom as the video source, which automatically provisions unique host and participant links. No additional logins or third party accounts are required for StreamShark customers to leverage this capability - the integration is seamless as meeting hosts and participants can access and control the embedded Zoom Meeting with a single click.

The video feed from the application can then be seamlessly streamed with a single click to StreamShark's Enterprise Video Platform, with no additional configuration required. Users can access all existing StreamShark Enterprise features , including reliable and scalable delivery via its global Multi-CDN, peer assisted (PDN) delivery for complex corporate environments, protection and access auditing of a stream via integrated Single-Sign-On (SSO) support, archiving of a Zoom Meeting, storage in the StreamShark VoD system, scheduled replay via StreamShark's Live Schedule feature, and long lived discoverability and playout via StreamShark's fully brandable Enterprise Video Homepage and Channels.

"We are beyond excited to launch our StreamShark application with Zoom's Meeting SDK and announce becoming a Zoom ISV Partner," said James Broberg, Founder & CEO, StreamShark.

"For me, this feels like the major missing link for so many of our current and prospective Enterprise Video Customers. We have seen it all in the last 3 years, the good and the bad, as under-resourced A/V and UCC staff struggled with the challenges and searched for solutions demanded by their leaders and internal comms teams for our new collective hybrid working style. Homegrown solutions such as manually cropping or capturing participants from video conference feeds and dropping them into professional AV productions for hybrid or remote events no longer cuts it in terms of what leaders of Enterprises, and their employees expect from a high quality remote or cloud based production."

"At StreamShark, we're always searching for ways to de-risk major remote and hybrid events so that each event is a guaranteed success. StreamShark's app and partnership with Zoom lets enterprise teams seamlessly provision the interactive elements of an Enterprise event, natively bringing in remote participants and scaling it effectively to their entire global enterprise in a consistent and brandable fashion."

StreamShark's app with Zoom's Meeting SDK is the latest feature debuted by StreamShark, as it continues to be one of the most trusted enterprise video platforms in the industry.

Learn more at https://streamshark.io/, or email sales@streamshark.io to schedule a meeting with StreamShark to discuss how the platform can help power your video communication strategy.

ABOUT STREAMSHARK

StreamShark is the trusted video platform that helps the smartest enterprises scale their communication. Built on a foundation of security and redundancy at every stage, StreamShark offers an end-to-end live and on-demand video streaming service including remote management, engagement analytics and company branded video portals. IT, unified communications and marketing teams at companies with a global reach depend on StreamShark to deliver a reliable and high quality viewer experience. Video with confidence at streamshark.io.

