5G Device Testing Market worth $1.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G device testing market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. There are significant opportunities in IDMs and ODMs due to the increasing adoption of smart phones and mobile devices.





5G Device Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units USD Million & Billion Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By equipment type, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and RoW Key Market Challenge Complexity in developing new 5G testing products Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for 5G network in automobiles, smart cities, and healthcare sector Key Market Drivers Requirement for EMI protection and EMC testing of 5G equipment

Signal Generators is estimated to have substantial market size in equipment type in the said market during the forecast period

Signal generator allows to output signals with various frequencies, amplitudes, and time durations. Signal generators are used in testing applications across the industrial, mechanical, and telecommunication sectors. At present, the wireless telecom industry has a huge impact on the potential growth and expansion of the market for signal generators.

IDMs & ODMs end user is estimated to high-growing market during the forecast period

Integrated device manufacturing (IDM) companies focus on semiconductor design, testing, and production and have the internal capability to perform both. IDMs handle every step of the testing process, from designing and testing to manufacturing, assembly, and sales of integrated products. Similarly, ODMs design, manufacture, and assemble final end products. Players include Apple, Dell, and HP, among others. Intel Corporation (US), Micron Technology (US), Toshiba (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Infineon Technologies (Germany), and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) are among the key IDMs, with their assembly facilities worldwide that use front-end and back-end equipment for testing and inspection of devices.

North America is estimated to have largest market size during the forecast period

North America is one of the leading markets for 5G deployment in terms of R&D on 5G technology, network design/deployment, and the presence of key market players. The presence of major players, such as Keysight Technologies (US), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), TEKTRONIX, INC. (US), Teradyne, Inc. (US)VIAVI Solutions, among others in the region, supports the demand for new technologies and helps increase awareness regarding them. In North America, the US is considered to have the most engaged mobile user base, and this is expected to grow with the addition of new subscribers. Full-fledged 5G implementation in North America is expected to boost on-demand video services; the market for such services is growing continuously in the current scenario.

Major players in the 5G device testing market include Anritsu (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), TEKTRONIX, INC. (US), Teradyne, Inc. (US), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), Artiza Networks, Inc. (US), EMITE (Spain), and EXFO (Canada) among others.

