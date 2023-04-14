Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports 2022 Financial Year Results

YANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. ("MHUA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts below are in U.S. dollars.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Metrics:

Revenue remained stable and decreased slightly by 1% to approximately $103.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $104.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Gross profit was approximately $38.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with approximately $39.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Gross margin decreased slightly to 37% for the year ended December 31, 2022, from 38% for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Income from operations was approximately $10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $26.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Net income attributable to shareholders was approximately $6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $20.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .





For the Years Ended December 31 (in $ millions, except earnings per share;

differences due to rounding)

2022



2021



% Change

Revenues

$ 103.3



$ 104.0



(1 %)

Gross profit



38.1





39.8



(4 %)

Gross margin



37 %





38 %



(1 percentage point)

Income from operations



10.8





26.3



(59 %)

Net income attributable to shareholders



6.2





20.9



(70 %)

Net income per share - Basic and Diluted



0.27





1.05



(75 %)



Mr. Yongjun Liu, Chairman of MHUA, commented: "The Company is pleased to announce resilient results for the past fiscal year, despite experiencing some uncertainty in the macro-environment and disturbances in the supply chain and logistics network especially during the fourth quarter. We reported stable revenue of approximately $103.3 million for 2022, compared to approximately $104.0 million in 2021 and maintained our gross margin at 37%. We believe that the Company is now better positioned for the upcoming year as it is fully geared to drive through new initiatives with diversification into high-end product offerings, as well as expansion to untapped global markets. Our strategy in the new fiscal year continues to focus on growing revenues with an emphasis on long-term opportunities across multiple business strings at scale."

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results:

Revenues

Revenues decreased by approximately $0.7 million, or approximately 1%, to $103.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $104.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The slight decrease was mainly due to a decline in demand for customer orders.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues primarily include cost of materials, direct labor costs, overhead, and other related incidental expenses that are directly attributable to the Company's principal operations. Cost of revenues increased by approximately $1.0 million, or approximately 2%, to approximately $65.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $64.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was mainly due to an increase in the price of materials.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit decreased by approximately $1.7 million, or approximately 4%, to approximately $38.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $39.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Gross profit margin decreased from 38% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 37% for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to an increase in the cost of materials.

Operating costs and expenses

Our operating costs and expenses consist of selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

-Selling

Selling expenses increased by approximately $0.7 million, or approximately 10%, to approximately $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $6.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was mainly attributable to the combined effects of the following:'

(a) Conference expenses increased by approximately $0.4 million to approximately $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The conference expense is mainly attributable to expenses related to the Company's market expansion, business development, business negotiation, medical expo, and exhibition affairs. These expenditures helped the Company promote its products, develop markets and channels, strengthen customer communication, and establish long-term and stable cooperative relations;

(b) Transportation expenses decreased by approximately $0.2 million, or approximately 8%, to approximately $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The decrease was mainly attributable to the reduction in business travel associated with business expansion, which was impacted by COVID-related controls implemented by local governments in fiscal year 2022;

(c) Salaries and benefits expenses increased by approximately $0.2 million or approximately 14%, to approximately $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was mainly attributable to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic in China had been brought under control and the local government canceling the social insurance relief policy; and

(d) Entertainment expenses increased by approximately $0.4 million, or approximately 50%, to approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was mainly attributable to the Company's business expansion and new customer acquisition.

-General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by approximately $8.1 million, or approximately 186%, to approximately $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was primarily due to (a) service expenses increasing by approximately $7.0 million from approximately $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to approximately $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, (b) entertainment expenses increasing by approximately $0.4 million, or 51%, from approximately $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, (c) conference fee expenses increasing by approximately $0.3 million from approximately $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to approximately $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and (d) salaries and benefits increasing by approximately $0.1 million from approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to approximately $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

-Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.2 million, or approximately 9%, to approximately $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase was mainly due to the increase in salaries and benefits expenses which was mainly attributable to that the pandemic in China had been brought under control and the local government had canceled the social insurance relief policy.

Income from operations

As a result of the factors described above, our income from operations decreased by approximately $15.5 million, or approximately 59%, to approximately $10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $26.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Net income

Our net income decreased by approximately $14.8 million, or approximately 71%, to approximately $6.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $20.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . The decrease was mainly due to a sharp increase in service expenses and writing off the Tai He deposit.

Recent developments

On February 21, 2023, the Company announced that via its subsidiary company Hainan Guoxie Medical Technology Co., it entered into a cooperation agreement with Qionghai City of Hainan Province to build technology park project. Hainan Guoxie also entered into cooperation agreement with Hainan Free Trade Port Boao Hope City to build MHUA a medical research and development center in the Hope City.

On February 15, 2023, the Company announced it has built up a team to lead the research and development of a robotic surgical system and efforts to apply for approval for production launch. The Company plans to engage in the design of a surgical robotic assisted surgery ("RAS") system and the integration of related software and hardware.

On February 08, 2023, the Company announced plan to explore the application of ChatGPT technologies to develop online health consultation services and is now actively laying out the research and development of related facilities application and technology platforms.

On January 11, 2023, the Company announced that its subsidiary Jiangsu Huadong Medical Device Industrial Co., Ltd entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Getein Biotech Inc. (SHA: 603387) to jointly produce and sell Covid-19 antigen test kits and other in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meihua International Medical Technologies is a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China . The Company manufactures and sells Class I disposable medical devices, such as HDPE bottles for tablets and LDPE bottles for eye drops, throat strip, and anal bags, and Class II and III disposable medical devices, such as disposable identification bracelets, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, medical catheters, uterine tissue suction tables, virus sampling tubes, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps and anesthesia puncture kits, among other products which are sold under Meihua's own brands and are also sourced and distributed from other manufacturers. The Company has received international "CE" certification and ISO 13485 system certification and has also registered with the FDA (registration number: 3006554788) for over 20 Class I products. The Company has served hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions and medical equipment companies for over 30 years, providing over 1,000 types of products for domestic sales, as well as over 120 products which are exported to more than 30 countries internationally across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. For more information, please visit www.meihuamed.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, and its ability to fully execute on the planned agreement, the Company's future business development and plans of future business development, including its ability to successfully develop robotic assisted surgery systems and obtain licensure and certification for such systems, financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC on April 14, 2023, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

MEIHUA INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (US$, except share data or otherwise noted)





2022



2021















Assets











Current Assets











Cash

$ 26,736,700



$ 8,149,276

Bank acceptance receivables



22,085,846





19,379,845

Accounts receivable



68,945,792





67,101,297

Inventories



1,122,038





1,251,393

Prepayment and other current assets



16,428,779





1,394,539

Total current assets



135,319,155





97,276,350



















Property, plant and equipment



8,758,047





7,477,744

Intangible assets



497,600





562,001

Investment



6,669,655





941,531

Other noncurrent assets



12,333,122





-

Deposits



-





30,599,755

Total assets

$ 163,577,579



$ 136,857,381



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Liabilities















Current liabilities















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 6,089,428



$ 5,178,420

Accounts payable



16,096,165





20,981,041

Taxes payable



1,131,276





2,082,252

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



856,698





847,066

Total current liabilities



24,173,567





29,088,779



















Long term loan



724,932





-

Total liabilities



24,898,499





29,088,779



















Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity















Ordinary share, $0.0005 par value, 80,000,000 shares

authorized, 23,940,000 and 20,000,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



11,970





10,000

Preferred share, $0.0005 par value, 20,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2022 and 2021



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



42,967,006





9,716,484

Statutory surplus reserves



15,665,860





15,178,467

Retained earnings



83,330,239





77,574,663

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(3,852,138)





5,288,988

Total shareholders' equity



138,122,937





107,768,602

Non-controlling interest



556,143





-

TOTAL EQUITY



138,679,080





107,768,602



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 163,577,579



$ 136,857,381



MEIHUA INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (US$, except share data or otherwise noted)





For the Years Ended December 31,





2022



2021



2020

Revenues

















Third party sales

$ 103,317,145



$ 103,461,809



$ 88,244,403

Related party sales



29,196





575,901





816,607

Total revenues



103,346,341





104,037,710





89,061,010

Cost of revenues



65,247,864





64,232,469





51,900,823



























Gross profit



38,098,477





39,805,241





37,160,187



























Operating expenses























Selling



7,109,524





6,457,801





6,624,332

General and administrative



12,468,551





4,361,472





4,577,570

Research and development



2,962,904





2,725,014





2,492,059

Written-off of Tai He deposit



4,755,536





-





-

Total operating expenses



27,296,515





13,544,287





13,693,961



























Income from operations



10,801,962





26,260,954





23,466,226



























Other (income) expense:























Interest expense



194,667





180,744





137,160

Interest income



(63,725)





(23,855)





(36,583)

Currency exchange gain



(273,432)





(174,413)





(393,478)

Other expense, net



53,205





50,437





25,551

Total other (income) expenses



(89,285)





32,913





(267,350)



























Income before income tax provision



10,891,247





26,228,041





23,733,576

Income taxes expense



4,713,543





5,278,462





4,688,321

Net income



6,177,704



$ 20,949,579



$ 19,045,255

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(65,265)





-





-

Net income attributable to shareholders



6,242,969





20,949,579





19,045,255



























Foreign currency translation adjustment - gain /

(loss)



(9,155,028)





2,083,243





4,759,973

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (2,977,324)



$ 23,032,822



$ 23,805,228

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interests



(79,167)





-





-

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

shareholders



(2,898,157)





23,032,822





23,805,228



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares -

basic and diluted



23,411,068





20,000,000





20,000,000



























Basic & diluted net income per ordinary share

$ 0.27



$ 1.05



$ 0.95



MEIHUA INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (US$)





For the Year Ended December 31





2022



2021



2020

Cash Flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 6,177,704



$ 20,949,579



$ 19,045,255

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:























Depreciation



541,265





595,522





497,238

Amortization



22,196





26,951





26,195

Net loss from disposal of property, plant and

equipment



25,023





15,281





2,852

Change in bad debt allowance



4,755,536





-





-

Currency exchange (gain) loss



(273,432)





-





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















-

Bank acceptance receivables



(4,284,515)





(6,533,717)





(5,764,940)

Accounts receivable



(7,121,889)





(20,065,904)





(13,644,830)

Inventories



35,027





105,121





(219,787)

Prepayments and other assets



(4,932,145)





(861,799)





(367,249)

Due from related parties



-





396,583





(222,504)

Accounts payable



(3,371,275)





4,908,971





5,341,710

Taxes payable



(812,412)





288,659





598,105

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



75,879





120,090





102,749

Due to related parties



-





-





(68,798)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(9,163,038)





(54,663)





5,325,996



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(2,698,729)





(850,231)





(3,808,259)

Payments for long-term deposits for buildings



-





-





(12,311,347)

Long term investment



(5,944,709)





-





-

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and

equipment



23,146





16,414





25,202

Net cash used in investing activities



(8,620,292)





(833,817)





(16,094,404)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



7,579,135





6,510,820





4,359,665

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



743,052





-





-

Capital contributed by non-controlling shareholders



635,310





-





-

Proceeds from initial public offering



34,529,644





-





-

Proceeds from issuance of shares











-





1,272,232

Repayments of short-term bank borrowings



(6,241,641)





(4,650,586)





(3,925,147)

Net cash provided by financing activities



37,245,500





1,860,234





1,706,750



























Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



(874,746)





(9,812)





218,137

Net increase (decrease) in cash



18,587,424





961,942





(8,843,521)

Cash, beginning of year



8,149,276





7,187,334





16,030,855

Cash, end of year

$ 26,736,700



$ 8,149,276



$ 7,187,334



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS

INFORMATION:























Cash paid during the period for:























Interest

$ 194,667



$ 180,744



$ 137,160

Income taxes

$ 5,703,288



$ 5,042,816



$ 4,362,169



























Non cash provided (used) in financing activities























Shareholder contribution through deferred cost



1,277,152



















