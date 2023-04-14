Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853292 | ISIN: FR0000121014 | Ticker-Symbol: MOH
Tradegate
14.04.23
19:10 Uhr
892,70 Euro
+8,50
+0,96 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
891,50893,2019:22
891,50893,2019:22
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2023 | 18:50
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Women Are Inherently Powerful: Spotlight on The Habit Burger Grill CFO Tiffany Furman

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Friday, April 14, 2023, Press release picture

The Habit Burger Grill is proud to feature the female voices in our company that make The Habit Burger a more remarkable place to work. Meet our Chief Financial Officer, Tiffany Furman.

HBG: How do you achieve a work-life balance?

TF: I'd say prioritizing and having a really strong team leads to having more time for your personal life. You can't do everything, so it's helpful to pick and choose what will make the most impact. The key is to make sure you communicate to ensure the right people are aware and aligned with what you're focusing on and what you're putting further down the list. Also, taking the time to build the team's capability or hire the right person makes everyone's lives better. I've had some very high performing teams and it's amazing what they can accomplish quickly and efficiently. Lastly, I have an extremely supportive husband and we take turns taking on more life responsibilities when the other is busier.

HBG: Who Was Your Favorite Female Figure?

TF: Growing up, I was inspired by Cheryl Miller.?Being from Indiana, I remember thinking it was so cool that Reggie Miller had an older sister that he self-admittedly would say could beat him at basketball.?In addition to being a great player, she also thrived as a sports reporter and coach.?It's such an achievement for her time considering the popularity of women sports, which is still lacking today.

HBG: How Can we Support & Empower Other Women?

TF: Throughout my own career, I've been fortunate to work with many amazing female leaders. These women empower others by leading by example, showing that anything is possible and providing opportunities to people who are most deserving regardless of gender or race.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749293/Women-Are-Inherently-Powerful-Spotlight-on-The-Habit-Burger-Grill-CFO-Tiffany-Furman

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.