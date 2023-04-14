Healthcare Cybersecurity Market worth $35.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2023 to USD 35.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period, according to report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the market growth include the increase in cyberattacks and concerns related to security and privacy, the growing acceptance of IoT and connected devices, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the healthcare sector.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215097518

Based on the threat type, the ransomware segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

Ransomware attacks continue to be a significant threat to healthcare organizations. These types of attacks are a major threat that can disrupt patient care, compromise sensitive patient data, and cause significant financial damage According to a report, the healthcare sector accounted for 79% of all ransomware attacks in the United States in 2022. The impact of ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations has been highlighted by some of the high-profile incidents such as the WannaCry attack on the UK's National Health Service and the NotPetya attack on Merck pharmaceuticals. These incidents demonstrated the potential for ransomware attacks to cause widespread disruption and underscored the importance of strong cybersecurity measures in healthcare. Thus, the ransomware segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

By solution type, Antivirus/Antimalware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Antimalware helps protect healthcare organizations against malware threats such as viruses, trojans, worms, and other malicious software that can compromise the security of patient data and systems, therefore becoming an important aspect of healthcare cybersecurity. Additionally, antimalware solutions help healthcare organizations detect and prevent malware attacks by scanning for known malware signatures, analyzing behavior patterns, and using advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to detect and respond to emerging threats. Thus, the segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215097518

By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

It is projected that the Asia Pacific region would expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The Asia Pacific healthcare cybersecurity market is driven by the rising incidences and the complexity of cyberattacks in the region. Additionally, a growing concern about data privacy and safety, continuous technological advancements in healthcare cybersecurity, and collaboration between private and public sectors to strengthen healthcare cybersecurity. Furthermore, the growing consumerism in the healthcare industry, the accelerated economic growth of countries in the region, and the rising need to control healthcare costs are some of the key factors responsible for the digitization of the healthcare industry in this region, driving the need for healthcare cybersecurity solutions.

IBM (US), Cisco (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Fortinet (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell EMC (US), CrowdStrike (US), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), CloudWave (US), Claroty (US), Imperva (US), LogRhythm (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Sophos (UK), Juniper (US), Forcepoint (US), Verimatrix (US), Forescout (US), Imprivata (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), Saviynt (US), JFrog (US), Fortified (US), ClearDATA (US), Cynerio (US), MedCrypt (US), Armis (US), Cylera (US), Zeguro (US), Virta Laboratories (US), Protenus (US), Censinet (US), and Sternum (Israel) are the key players and other players in the healthcare cybersecurity market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Blockchain Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud Data Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-cybersecurity-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-cybersecurity.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-cybersecurity-market-worth-35-3-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301797479.html