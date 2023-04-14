Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - Global Macro Asset Management, a leading investment advisory firm, announced today the launch of new options for tax-efficient investing that cater to the unique needs of highly compensated corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and entertainment industry professionals.

"Our clients have complex lives requiring elegant investment solutions to navigate their stock options and compensation packages and are always looking for ways to reduce taxes," said Don Cody, founder of Global Macro Asset Management. "That's why we're excited to introduce these new opportunities for tax-efficient investing that will deliver the enhanced tax optimization they require."





"With our new Direct Index offering, investors enjoy the extraordinary benefits that direct Indexing offers over mutual funds and ETFs - tax-loss harvesting, the ability to diversify concentrated stock positions and customized portfolios to match personal values.

We provide additional value with our proprietary algorithm replicating any major index with as few as 22 securities rather than the typical 100 plus. Our clients get a low-cost, diversified passive portfolio that can turn their taxable investments into tax-advantaged investments in a manageable-sized portfolio of individual securities. Although the portfolios are passive, we can allocate assets among our globally oriented portfolios on request," said Don Cody.

The firm has also entered into an agreement with a major insurer to offer Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI), which provides asset protection, tax-deferred growth, and tax-free withdrawals while allowing clients to direct and control their investments.

"Our new solutions for tax-efficient investing demonstrate our commitment to providing our clients with the latest investment thinking advancements and application to their goals," added Cody.

To learn more visit https://globalmacroasset.com/.

About Global Macro Asset Management:

Global Macro Asset Management is a leading investment advisory firm that provides risk-based portfolio management and personalized investment solutions to individuals, family offices, and their advisors. For more information, please visit www.globalmacroasset.com.

