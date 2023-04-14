Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - High Fusion Inc. (CSE: FUZN) ("High Fusion" or the "Company") High Fusion wishes to announce that it has filed a supplement ("Supplement") to the management information circular dated March 15, 2023 ("Circular") which was filed on SEDAR on March 20, 2023. The Circular sets out a form of the new Articles (the "New Articles") that are to be adopted as a result of the proposed continuance of High Fusion (the "Continuance") from Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act to British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). If the Continuance is approved by High Fusion Shareholders, the New Articles permit for certain matters to be approved by way of a directors' resolution or by shareholders' resolution. The Supplement proposes to add a provision to the form of the Notice of Articles, which is included in the Circular as Schedule "F" that would permit the board of directors of High Fusion ("Board") to subdivide or consolidate all or any of its unissued, or fully-paid issued, shares of High Fusion by way of directors' resolution or by ordinary shareholders resolution, as determined by the Board. High Fusion's management believes that the addition of this provision will increase High Fusion's flexibility and competitiveness in the marketplace and if such actions as proposed by the New Articles are deemed appropriate under the circumstances, make High Fusion's securities more attractive to a wider audience of potential investors, thereby resulting in a more efficient market for the High Fusion shares.

High Fusion shareholders are urged to read the important information contained in the Circular previously distributed to shareholders and High Fusion's news release on March 21, 2023, both of which are available on High Fusion's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, as well as the Supplement, which will also be available on High Fusion's SEDAR profile. Except as expressly provided in the Supplement, the Circular remains unchanged from the version that was mailed to the High Fusion shareholders and previously filed on SEDAR. There are no changes to the previously distributed notice of the Meeting and related form of proxy.

In accordance with the terms of the amended and restated arrangement agreement ("Arrangement Agreement") dated February 24, 2023, the approval of the Continuance is a condition to completion of the plan of arrangement to effect the spin-out of Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural") as more particularly described in the Circular.

The Board strongly believes that the change described in the Supplement, is in the best interests of High Fusion and its shareholders. The Board re-affirmed its recommendation that shareholders vote FOR the Continuance Resolution and FOR the Arrangement Resolution at the Meeting.

The form of proxy sent with the Circular remains valid for use at the Meeting, and no new form of proxy will be provided with the Supplement. High Fusion Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy or voting instruction and do not wish to change their vote, do not need to take any further action with respect to the Meeting. Shareholders who wish to change their vote should refer to "Appointment of Proxy Holders and Revocation of Proxies" in the Circular.

About High Fusion Inc.

High Fusion Inc. (formerly Nutritional High International Inc.) is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls licenses in California.

High Fusion has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo. The Company's main portfolio includes the OutCo and Thrive brands recently acquired.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please visit www.high-fusion.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

