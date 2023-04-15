Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company held its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") via webcast on April 14, 2023. All matters to be acted upon, as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 13, 2023, were approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders voted to:

Fix the number of directors at five;

Elect Hubert Lau, Edward (Ted) Power, Lap Shing (Andrew) Kao, Nathaniel Mison and Frank Yang as directors;

Re-appoint Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

Re-approve the Company's fixed stock option plan, whereby a maximum of 18,886,094 option shares, being 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, will be reserved for issuance as described in the Management Information Circular.

The directors and management of TrustBIX thank all shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and for their continuing support.

Although Mr. David Schuster did not stand for re-election for the ensuing year, he has agreed to join the TrustBIX advisory board.

"We all thank David for his valuable contributions and diligent work over the past four years as Chairman of the Board. He has been key to our success in getting to this stage in our development and growth. We look forward to working with him as one of our advisors," said Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO.

In addition, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Gordon Mah, has resigned due to personal reasons. The Board of Directors expressed their tremendous gratitude for Gordon's contributions to the Company and wished him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. William Harper will take over as Chief Financial Officer on April 17, 2023. Mr. Harper obtained the Chartered Accountant (CA) designation after graduating from the University of British Columbia with a B.Sc. degree, and currently is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of British Columbia. Leveraging his previous experience, over the past four years, Mr. Harper has worked as the CFO for multiple public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange across a broad spectrum of industries. He brings to TrustBIX a wealth of public company compliance and financial reporting expertise.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB:TBIXF)

The vision is to create a world where we trust more and waste less by leveraging BIX and the use of its technology solutions. TrustBIX delivers independent validation of provenance and sustainable practices within multiple supply chains and industries.

BIX Location Services offer solutions to supply chains that bring situational awareness for high-value assets.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in North America and China.

