Mahe, Seychelles, April 15th, 2023, Chainwire

The crypto market has been red hot recently. Bitcoin (BTC) ripped past USD30,000, Ethereum (ETH) staking withdrawals will go live, breaking the USD2,000 price point whilst Bitcoin (BTC) dominance dropped while its price climbs means it might be the beginning of an altcoin season.

A new powerhouse DeFi project, DigiToads, has confirmed it will list on BitMart exchange soon. The DigiToads presale has already raised more than USD1.35M, and the lack of vesting enables holders to trade TOADS at the earliest available opportunity.

The DigiToads (TOADS) Cycle

The DigiToads presale, a new ICO, has already raised more than USD1,350,000 in the earlier tranches of its presale. The project aims to be a top ICO, building on the successful presale raise which provided substantial discounts for early investors.

As soon as DigiToads launches, presale participants will be fully liquid and free to trade on the open market with no vesting.

The BitMart Listing

BitMart has confirmed it will be listing DigiToads to provide more liquidity and a broader audience. In addition, investors could monitor the progression through the presale, of which the TOADS token will increase incrementally in later stages, until it reaches a price of USD0.055 per token in the last tranche of the presale.

What is DigiToads (TOADS)?

DigiToads blends NFT technology with a Play-2-Earn gaming model, allowing users to own their unique Toads and utilize their NFTs to earn money making DigiToads the best crypto to invest in this year. Users can battle and breed their Toads in the Toad-Cade, and at the end of the season, 50% of the funds raised from in-game item sales will be allocated to the monthly prize pool. The top 25% of players will receive an allocation, meaning the most dedicated will be rewarded for their participation and skill.

DigiToads also introduces two new revolutionary concepts to drive aggressive treasury growth. The first is the Toad School, which will provide an entire trading course allowing every TOADS holder to become a more efficient market participant. When the DigiToads decentralized exchange, The Trading Post, launches, they will be able to put their skills to the test and grow the protocol.

Secondly, the fabled Platinum Toad. There will be 12 Platinum Toads distributed to the most skilled traders in the Toad ecosystem, decided by on-chain trading competitions. Holders of the Platinum toad will have access to 1/12 of the TOADS treasury to trade and will receive 10% of all trading profits.

About DigiToads

DigiToads is a memecoin with utility built into its ecosystem. With NFTs, a Staking Platform and Play to earn game, the project aims to cement itself as a popular memecoin on the market.

To become a DigiToads (TOADS) holder today visit the website at https://digitoads.world and use the promo code BITMART20 to get a 20% bonus on the purchase. The coupon code expires on April 20th. Contact

Mr DigiToads DigiToads marketing@digitoads.world

