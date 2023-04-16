Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4185/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in Week 15 we had the Capital Markets Conference invited by Raiffeisen Bank International in Zürs and saw fine markets with ATX TR 1,95 percent up to 6940 points , but very low trading volume. Stocks of Uniqa are now 11 days in a row up.Also we know the last 8 in our 15th http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament with chances still alive for Palfinger and Erste Group for winning the Challenge Cup. News ...

