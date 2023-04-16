Andritz: International technology Group Andritz received an order from Swedish pulp and paper manfufacturer Billerud AB to supply a flue gas treatment system for its Gruvön mill. The system will allow the mill to increase the output of its soda recovery boiler while at the same time reducing emissions. The recovered soda is reused in the pulp manufacturing process. Andritz's scope also comprises all auxiliaries for ESP connection as well as mechanical erection, insulation, supervision of construction, and commissioning. Handover is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.Andritz: weekly performance: -0.34% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (10/04/2023)

