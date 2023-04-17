After a brilliant first quarter and a share price performance of over 210%, the share of the Heidelberg-based portfolio company Altech Advanced Materials is consolidating at a high level. The current correction offers attractive long-term entry opportunities. The Company is considered an innovation leader in anode composite materials for lithium-ion batteries and environmentally friendly stationary energy storage systems based on solid-state sodium aluminum oxide batteries. In the age of the energy transition, which is still in its infancy, the newcomer thus has double game-changer potential.

