On the EU list of the most critical metals globally, tungsten appears with a value of 7 on a scale of 0 to 8, ranking higher than iron, cobalt, copper, and titanium. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, demand for the rare element has increased again, as tungsten is used as a hardening metal in alloys for the defence and high-tech industries. In 2024, an additional 5% of the world market volume will come from the South Korean Sangdong mine, further contributing to the depleted supply market. This is an important milestone for Almonty Industries.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...