New Zealand's large-scale solar market is set to shift up a gear, with the government referring two PV projects to an independent fast-track consenting panel. The installations have a combined generation capacity of more than 500 GWh per annum.From pv magazine Australia UK renewables developer Island Green Power, under the Rangiriri Solar Farm Project and Waerenga Solar Farm Project names, has announced plans to develop two new solar projects on the North Island of New Zealand. The proposed 180 MWp Waerenga Solar Farm and 130 MWp Rangiriri Solar Farm are expected to respectively generate about ...

