Madame Tussauds Istanbul has recently added the renowned actress Tuba Buyukustun to its wax figure collection of iconic figures. Known for her exceptional performances in Turkey's groundbreaking productions, Buyukustun's impressive career has earned her several prestigious awards. Her inclusion in the world-renowned attraction further adds to the establishment's impressive display of famous personalities immortalized as works of art. Starting April 15, visitors to Madame Tussauds Istanbul can now marvel at Buyukustun's stunningly accurate wax figure.

Madame Tussauds Istanbul, the renowned wax museum with a 250-year history, has added Tuba Buyukustun, a celebrated name in the world of cinema and television. Madame Tussauds Istanbul houses over 70 figures from various fields such as art, sports, and science. Responding to the visitors' demands, Madame Tussauds Istanbul includes popular celebrities from Turkey in its collection. As of April 15, attraction will now feature the beloved actress Buyukustun, allowing her fans to pose with her stunning wax figure up close.

Madame Tussauds Istanbul Welcomes Tuba Buyukustun to its Collection of Stars (Photo: Business Wire)

Meticulous attention to detail

The design process of creating the figure commenced with meticulous measurement-taking, followed by advanced techniques such as scan technology and 360-degree photography using 96 cameras. A skilled team of professional studio artists from Madame Tussauds in London and Istanbul collaborated to bring the figure to life. Finally, the celebrated actress herself made a visit to the Madame Tussauds studio in London to oversee and complete the final touches of the figure.

"I consider it to be one of the most extraordinary experiences in my life"

Tuba Buyukustun, who met with the guests at the launch, couldn't hide her delight when she saw the wax figure. The stunning actress has gained international recognition for her outstanding performances in various productions and has also established herself as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, actively participating in social projects. Her extensive fan base is a testament to her popularity beyond the borders of her home country.

