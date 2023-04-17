Sebset Digital Agency announces the release of a new book by Anthony Thomas Parker, "Life's Poems and Their Genesis Stories", a collection of personal experiences and memories that have been transformed into poems about life and love.

Swanton, Vermont--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Anthony Thomas Parker's new book, announced by Sebset Digital Agency, is a unique blend of poems and short stories, "from the heart and for the soul", that will take readers on a journey through his life experiences, sharing insights and lessons that he has learned along the way.

In "Life's Poems and Their Genesis Stories," readers will find a collection of poems that reflect the author's own life experiences and love for his wife. Mr. Parker's words, each carefully chosen to accurately communicate his romantic feelings, evoke an emotional response in the reader. Each poem is accompanied by its own backstory, giving context and a deeper insight into the life of the author.

According to Sebset Digital Agency, "Life's Poems and Their Genesis Stories" is a must-read for anyone who enjoys poems about life and love. Mr. Parker is a master storyteller, and his new book is not just about love but also about life lessons. His stories are intimate and touching, taking readers on a journey of self-discovery and healing. He shares his personal experiences, and readers will learn how each poem was inspired and what he learned from each experience.

Now retired, Mr Parker has dedicated his time to the creation of "Life's Poems and Their Genesis Stories", his first published book. Within its pages, the author shares his experiences of love, work and his extensive travels, told in both poetry and prose.

"Life's Poems and Their Genesis Stories" is available in both paperback and Kindle versions on Amazon. Interested parties can find out more details at https://www.amazon.com/author/atp

