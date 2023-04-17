Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Corporate Action
Sant'Antonino / Singapore, April 17th 2023. With the appointment of Keith Lim de Nan as Interroll's new Manager for Singapore, a highly experienced Manager with a proven Sales and Services background has joined Interroll to be in charge of the business and our customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia.
Keith (48) has a Master in System Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
Before joining Interroll, Keith has been a Managing Director at Panasonic Factory Solutions Asia Pacific in Vietnam.
At Interroll, Keith will primarily focus on expanding the company's market position in the segments of airports and distribution centers as well as courier, postal services, pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies by exploiting growth potential in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. In addition, Keith will be part of the APAC Management Team to continue our longlasting success story with customers in the APAC region.
In 1988, Interroll launched its business activities in the Asian market with the establishment of a representative office in Singapore. The company has continually expanded its market position in Asia since then, with subsidiaries in Thailand, Japan, China, and Korea.
Dr. Ben Xia said, "We welcome Keith here at Interroll and are confident that his experience and commitment will enable us to increasingly profit from strong growth in our target markets."
