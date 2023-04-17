Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Corporate Action

Interroll - new Managing Director for Singapore



17.04.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST





Sant'Antonino / Singapore, April 17th 2023. With the appointment of Keith Lim de Nan as Interroll's new Manager for Singapore, a highly experienced Manager with a proven Sales and Services background has joined Interroll to be in charge of the business and our customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia.

Keith will take over the management with immediate effect and reports to the Executive Vice President APAC Dr. Ben Xia and to the Executive Vice President Global Sales and Solution, Mr Maurizio Catino. Keith (48) has a Master in System Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Before joining Interroll, Keith has been a Managing Director at Panasonic Factory Solutions Asia Pacific in Vietnam.

His highly positive and goal orientated Sales and Service attitude with a proven track record of establishing strong relationship with customers throughout Asia fit perfectly with the corporate values of Interroll.

And with more than 10 years of experience managing key accounts and service teams in the APAC region, including 5 years living in Taiwan and managing TSMC, UMC, ASE and SPIL, Keith has the right experience to manage one of Interroll's most exciting markets.

Last but not least, his undisputed track record of successfully growing sales and service business, working with internal stake holders, including Sales and technical teams to achieve sales target will cater for highest customer satisfaction and the daily motivation of his teams. At Interroll, Keith will primarily focus on expanding the company's market position in the segments of airports and distribution centers as well as courier, postal services, pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies by exploiting growth potential in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. In addition, Keith will be part of the APAC Management Team to continue our longlasting success story with customers in the APAC region. In 1988, Interroll launched its business activities in the Asian market with the establishment of a representative office in Singapore. The company has continually expanded its market position in Asia since then, with subsidiaries in Thailand, Japan, China, and Korea. Dr. Ben Xia said, "We welcome Keith here at Interroll and are confident that his experience and commitment will enable us to increasingly profit from strong growth in our target markets." Contact

Jens Karolyi

Senior VP Corporate Marketing & People Development

+41 91 850 25 69

media@interroll.com Hu Xiao

Senior Marketing Manager APAC

+86 21 61 36 90 46

x.hu@interroll.com



www.interroll.com



End of Media Release

