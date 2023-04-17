EST-Floattech has developed a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) energy storage system for maritime applications. The are two versions of the battery modules, with storage capacities of 5.8 kWh or 10 kWh. The company also plans to offer a variant with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry.EST-Floattech has unveiled a new nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery storage system for maritime applications. "The new system is suitable for virtually any on-board purpose; from propulsion (full-electric, hydrogen-electric, diesel-electric, etc.) to peak shaving, auxiliary power, and more," a company ...

