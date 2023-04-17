The 2 stages of Chengdu Tianfu Greenway International Cycling Race of China 2023 ended successfully after the peloton crossing the finish line on 16th April. There are 18 professional cycling teams, including 120 riders, participating in this event from 12 regions and areas home and abroad. And there are almost 500 participants from 28 provinces and cities taking part in the Open Competition and Duathlon of running and cycling set for amateurs. Oscar Mauricio PACHON from Colombia Sikosin International Cycling Team won the red jersey, leader of general individual classification, and King of Mountain award, the leader of general individual mountains classification. Tegshbayar BATSAIKHAN from Thailand Roojai Online Insurance Team won the green jersey of the Best Sprinter, leader of general individual classification by points. Jambaljamts SAINBAYAR from Colombia Sikosin International Cycling Team won the Panda Jersey of Spirit of Chengdu Award, and the team was also awarded the Best Team in the general classification. Thailand Roojai Online Insurance Team and China Hengxiang Cycling Team won the second and third place of Best Team respectively. All the athletes present an exciting cycling tournament in Chengdu Belt Eco-park stage and Eastern New Area Sancha Lake stage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005443/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

In the opening ceremony, Chengdu was awarded as "China Cycling Sports Model City" by Chinese Cycling Association. It fully showed that Chengdu had led the country in cycling sport development. With strategic aim of constructing world-famous sports city, Chengdu has been always making efforts to create brand sport events. Chengdu Tianfu Greenway International Race of China 2023 is an another new "Name Card" for this sporting city. And this award is also the honor and responsibility for Chengdu to attract more people to cycle and promote cycling culture under the high level of professional sport events construction. Chengdu will continue boosting the development of cycling and make it to represent a significant force in world-famous sport city construction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005443/en/

Contacts:

China Olympic Sports Industry Co., Ltd

Wang Yishan

wangyishan@cosisports.com