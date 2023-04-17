Aircraft Doors Market to Surpass $9,057.5 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [260-Pages] | Explained by Research Dive

The global aircraft doors market is expected to grow primarily due to the rising need for advanced aircraft doors in the aviation sector. Passenger doors sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global aircraft doors market is expected to register a revenue of $9,057.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Aircraft Doors Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Door Type : passenger doors, emergency exits, cockpit door, cargo doors, and others

: passenger doors, emergency exits, cockpit door, cargo doors, and others Passenger Doors - Most dominant in 2021

The presence of several passenger doors in a wide-body aircraft, in addition to their lower price, is a significant factor contributing to passenger doors sub-segment's dominance.

Aircraft Type : commercial and military

: commercial and military Commercial - Highest market share in 2021

The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because the global consumer base for commercial aviation has risen significantly throughout the years.

End-user : OEM and aftermarket

: OEM and aftermarket OEM - Most profitable in 2021

Aircraft are fitted with doors such as emergency doors, passenger doors, landing gear doors, and cargo doors before being handed over to airline operators. To speed up aircraft delivery, OEM operators offer door installation services all over the world. This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America - Significant market share in 2021

The surging demand for dependable and safe aircraft doors, rising consumer demand for air travel, and increased consumer spending on air travel in this region are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Aircraft Doors Market

The increased need for lightweight aircraft doors from aircraft manufacturers to reduce the total weight of commercial aircraft and boost fuel efficiency is expected to make the aircraft doors market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in the need for low-cost airlines is predicted to propel the market forward. However, the price of aircraft doors and the technical difficulties with aircraft doors might become a restraint on the growth of the market.

The increase in demand for commercial aircraft is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, globally, increasing tourism and a growing aviation industry are generating demand for commercial aircraft, which will certainly increase the demand for secure, lightweight aircraft doors in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Aircraft Doors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe, and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted industrial processes across all sectors. The aircraft doors market, too, was negatively impacted by the pandemic. The government-imposed travel restrictions and lockdowns delayed aircraft production across the world. The availability of hydraulic and electrical components used in aircraft doors was significantly impacted. However, the initiatives taken by governments in nations like the US, China, and India to decrease the effect on the aviation sector may present a growth potential for the global market in the next few years.

Key Players of the Global Aircraft Doors Market

The major players of the market include

Aviation Technical Services

Groupe Latécoère

Altitude Aerospace

SAAB

FACC AG

Primus Aerospace

Collins Aerospace

Airbus

Potez Aéronautique

Hellenic Aerospace Industry

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in October 2019, Door Engineering, a leader in the aviation hangar door sector, announced the formal launch of the Premier Door Hydraulic Door System for aviation applications. Compared to other hydraulically powered doors now on the market, this single panel door system is made to endure longer and function better.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

