EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, today announced that Joe Kaeser, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG ("Siemens"), has joined EIG as Senior Advisor. In this role, Mr. Kaeser will provide strategic counsel to the firm's leadership team on matters related to global energy markets, with an emphasis on power, renewables and the energy transition.

Mr. Kaeser served as President and CEO of Siemens from 2013 until 2021 and as CFO from 2006 until 2013. During his tenure at Siemens, Mr. Kaeser oversaw significant growth and transformation, leading the company through major strategic initiatives, including the reorganization of the conglomerate structure of Siemens into three focused companies: Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Energy and the new industrial Siemens AG, creating significant value for all stakeholders. Mr. Kaeser currently serves as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Siemens Energy AG, which provides products, solutions and services for the generation, transmission and distribution of power. He also acts as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG and serves on the Board of Linde, PLC.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the EIG team," said Blair Thomas, Chairman and CEO of EIG. "His extensive global experience and deep industry knowledge, gathered over a long and distinguished career, will be invaluable to our firm and our portfolio companies as they navigate a complex and fast-changing global energy ecosystem. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to pursue new investment opportunities supporting the energy transition and to deliver exceptional results for our investors."

"I'm excited to join EIG at this crucial moment in the energy industry, which presents significant investment opportunity across the energy and infrastructure sectors," said Mr. Kaeser. "EIG's expertise and track record, combined with its disciplined approach to investing in the energy transition, is second-to-none. I look forward to applying my experience and global network to help the team identify and pursue opportunities that drive growth and create value for EIG's investors and portfolio companies across the globe."

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $22.7 billion under management as of December 31, 2022. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 40-year history, EIG has committed $44.6 billion in 396 projects or companies in 42 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at www.eigpartners.com.

