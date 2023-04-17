Reklaim expansion allows USA and Canadian brands and media agencies to purchase consumer-compliant data globally.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Reklaim, (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim"), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, is proud to announce the expansion of its data sales into the international market, beginning with Canada. Reklaim's zero-party data contains explicit consent from consumers, making it more critical than ever for brands that require high-fidelity, compliant data in the face of accelerating privacy regulations. Reklaim data is purchased by brands and advertising agencies and can be activated in any demand-side partner (DSP) or social platform to inform media targeting or packaged with inventory for an end-to-end privacy buy.

Reklaim is beginning its international expansion by first extending existing Reklaim USA clients and platforms into Canada. The first of these clients is a Fortune 500 international delivery company; the other is a luxury hotel chain. Reklaim will add additional markets in subsequent quarters.

The recent privacy breach at Home Depot Canada highlights the need for companies in Canada to handle personal information more responsibly. As privacy laws become more strict, businesses must adapt to maintain consumer trust and avoid the consequences of privacy breaches. With Reklaim's zero-party data, companies can establish a strong presence in Canada while maintaining consumer privacy and complying with privacy legislation.

"We are excited to expand our business internationally and offer our zero-party data solutions to businesses looking to succeed in the Canadian market," says Reklaim CTO Jake Phillips. "By leveraging our existing distribution partners to expand our data distribution into Canada and our offering to our current clients, we can seamlessly add an additional international market. This approach allows us to serve our USA clients better and meet the needs of Canadian consumers and clients."

Brands and agencies looking to execute internationally can reach out directly to Reklaim via sales@reklaimyours.com for more information.

Reklaim Earnings Call

Neil Sweeney, CEO and Founder will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 18th, at 4 pm EST to discuss the company's most recent Q4 and 2022 full-year results.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Zoom Registration: https://bit.ly/3okhY51

About Reklaim:

Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold for years without the consumer's explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of their data by setting up a Reklaim account through which they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit www.reklaimyours.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ira Levy, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for this news release's adequacy of accuracy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162605