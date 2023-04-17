Former META Payments Head joins CleverCards

Gaurav Khurana joins the Digital Payments Platform to Drive Growth and Expansion across Europe as Senior Vice President of Marketing

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverCards , the global payments platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaurav Khurana as the company's Senior Vice President of Marketing. Khurana joins CleverCards at a period of hyper-growth and market expansion across Europe, and his appointment will accelerate the launch of the business into new regions.





Prior to joining CleverCards, Gaurav served as EMEA Head of Commerce Payment Partnerships at Meta , where he was responsible for driving Strategic Payments Partnerships to drive the development and growth of commerce on the Tech Giant's platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger.

Gaurav is a seasoned payments and technology industry veteran with over 23 years of experience and has worked as a CMO for one of the divisions of American Express apart from working in other leadership roles in large finance and payments corporations including American Express and PayU. He will be responsible for driving demand and customer growth for the existing business as well as leading CleverCards' expansion into new products and customer segments.

Speaking on the appointment,Kealan Lennon, CEO and Founder of CleverCards stated, "At CleverCards, we have high standards for both organisational performance and strategic effect. Gaurav will play an important role in helping us accomplish our company vision of becoming the platform for any business wishing to improve their payment processes and making it possible for businesses to pay anyone, anywhere, anytime, instantly, by simply emailing configurable digital Mastercards to their employees. This is a time of hyper-growth for the company, and we welcome Gaurav's insight and experience to help us get to our ambition of having a CleverCard in every mobile phone in Europe."

Speaking about his appointment, Gaurav Khurana stated, "I immediately recognised the clarity and the sharpness in CleverCard's vision to create a unique platform that solves broken payment systems globally. The ability to build a product that is rooted in addressing the core challenges that businesses face has already seen CleverCards acquire over 2,000 business customers including some of the largest known enterprise businesses in less than 3 months since market launch. Throughout my career in finance and technology, I have witnessed a massive increase in the adoption of digital over physical in the payments space. I believe that CleverCards is en route to being the dominant player in digital payments and I am looking forward to strengthening the company's innovations across the globe."

Backed by a strategic partnership and investment from Mastercard, CleverCards is at the epicentre of a structural change to the B2B digitalisation of payments. CleverCards are entirely digital and accepted everywhere online and in-store using Apple or Google Pay contactless, with no amount limits or minimum spending. This is a transformational fix of a broken payments ecosystem globally, enabling anyone from retail merchants to gig economy workers to access sales or earnings instantly, and through payment innovation, CleverCards is solving the problem at its core.

About CleverCards

Public and private sector organisations of all sizes use the CleverCards payments platform, making it possible for anyone, anywhere, anytime to be paid instantly, regardless of where they are and without the need for a bank account. Empowered with effortless configuration, customised branding and personalisation, along with elegant mobile-first cardholder experiences, CleverCards uses technology to remove numerous unnecessary processes and participants from the payments value chain, delivering unrivalled efficiencies whilst automating the management of all relevant financial services regulations, including KYC and KYB onboarding, AML and PCI DSS compliance. CleverCards has experienced dramatic growth, with over 5,000 businesses already using the platform.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055468/Gaurav_Khurana_CleverCards.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-meta-payments-head-joins-clevercards-301798796.html