Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7S7 | ISIN: SE0017085020 | Ticker-Symbol: H8C
Frankfurt
14.04.23
09:15 Uhr
6,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNUP SOFTWARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNUP SOFTWARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.04.2023 | 13:58
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SignUp Software AB receives observation status (221/23)

Today, April 17, 2023, Insight Partners, trough SUS Intermediate Company AB,
disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in SignUp Software AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
SignUp Software AB (SIGNUP, ISIN code SE0017085020, order book ID 240382) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.