Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SignUp Software AB receives observation status (221/23)

Today, April 17, 2023, Insight Partners, trough SUS Intermediate Company AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in SignUp Software AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in SignUp Software AB (SIGNUP, ISIN code SE0017085020, order book ID 240382) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.