Fraunhofer ISE has developed solar thermal facade panels that function as heat pump sources in buildings. The building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solution is made of ultra-high-performance concrete for aesthetic architectural facades.Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has developed a BIPV facade solution that absorbs heat from solar radiation and ambient air. It uses that heat as a source for residential heat pumps. The Tabsolar invention consists of solar thermal panels made of ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC). Each panel is interspersed with multiple-branched cylindrical hydraulic tube channels ...

