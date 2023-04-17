Engle Martin Associates, LLC ("Engle Martin"), a market-leading independent loss adjusting and claims management provider, announced today that it has acquired EIMC, LLC ("EIMC"), a leading global provider of ocean marine, risk management, claims investigation, and subrogation services based in Jersey City, New Jersey and London, England.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005197/en/

Founded in 1968, EIMC serves clients across the entire marine global supply chain with 50+ years of expertise in providing the full continuum of assessments, risk mitigation, and claim resolution solutions within marine cargo, stock throughout, hull machinery, and fine art specie. EIMC operates in 15 office locations strategically positioned in the United States and the United Kingdom. The organization works with a broad group of clients in all major international insurance markets and is also the Lloyd's Agent for multiple locations in the United States. Since its inception, EIMC has been recognized by major international insurers and numerous insurance associations as a premier provider of marine insurance risk management and claims services.

This acquisition expands Engle Martin's global footprint and diversifies its service portfolio by providing clients with a full suite of ocean marine services. This acquisition also provides EIMC an extensive back-office infrastructure, innovative technology solutions, and growth opportunities for team members. EIMC has a remarkable history within the maritime community that has resulted in distinctive and long-lasting relationships with its clients and carrier partners. EIMC's leadership team will remain in place and will maintain operational oversight of their portfolio.

When asked about the acquisition, Jay Campbell, Executive Vice President of Strategy Organizational Growth of Engle Martin, said "We are excited to continue growing and investing in our business. The acquisition expands our service capabilities in the ocean marine technical risk services arena with an organization that is well-aligned with our culture and approach to business. We will continue to provide our clients with the same service, quality, and capabilities they have come to expect from our team, with a complementary service that allows us to respond to our customers in a holistic manner."

Tiina Ruhlandt, Managing Director of EIMC, said "We are delighted that Engle Martin appreciates the value of our organization; and we are confident and excited that our combined expertise will have a positive impact on our continued growth and success. We believe that this partnership is an excellent extension of Engle Martin's long-term business strategy, and we are thrilled to have a partner who shares our principles and respects the culture which has driven our success."

About Engle Martin

Engle Martin is a market-leading independent loss adjusting and claims management provider. Engle Martin has a comprehensive business philosophy: to provide the best insurance claim adjustment results in the industry, present the most talented claims professionals, foster an innovative and professional leadership team, and develop client-focused solutions. The firm provides a comprehensive line of service offerings including commercial property, casualty, specialty marine and transportation, appraisal/umpire, specialty audits, carrier outsourcing, and claims management services. For details about industries served and services offered by Engle Martin, visit EngleMartin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005197/en/

Contacts:

Dominique Enriquez

Marketing Director

+1 678.553.3872

denriquez@englemartin.com