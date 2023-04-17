New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - BRN Token, a metaverse cryptocurrency, will be listed on Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, on April 27. Serving more than 13 million users worldwide, Gate.io features over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and boasts a 24-hour trading volume of more than $5 billion. "We're pleased to announce that our BRN Token will be listed on Gate.io later this month," Baran Ozcan says.

Opening Door from Gaming to Metaverse

The BRN Metaverse project aims to build the future of the internet with a new game to be played in the metaverse. Developed on the Binance Smart Chain, the project features a range of innovations in the fields of AI, Web3, GameNFT and GameFI. Driven by AI and based on the play-to-earn (P2E) model, the game lets players compete individually or in teams. They can also earn Tokens while having fun and socializing with other players.

According to Baran Ozcan, the game's beta version is slated to launch in the second quarter of this year. "We aim to open the door from the world of gaming to the metaverse," he explains. "With this project, we hope to advance and popularize Web3 technology, which some have described as the 'new version' of the internet."

'Largest Universe Ever Built'

Of the 320 million BRN Tokens produced, 300 million will be locked for one year, and 20 million tokens will be released. "Our metaverse and Web3-based game will be the largest universe ever built in cryptocurrencies," Baran Ozcan says. "It will serve as a platform for live concerts and social gatherings, while users will be able to earn NFTs by playing games."

"Players can select items from three-dimensional catalogs," he adds. "We will also integrate wearable technologies into cryptocurrency. Thus users with these devices will be able to use them in the metaverse."

All financial transactions in the BRN Metaverse will be conducted with the BRN Token, which is already listed on several leading exchange platforms, such as Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko.

"At BRN Metaverse, we're looking forward to leading the new Web3 era and creating a permanent world in the metaverse."

