Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended February 28, 2023.

"Revenue continued to improve throughout the quarter," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "Growing independent label and artist distribution, increased global list offerings, and price adjustments all contributed to a foreign exchange-adjusted revenue increase of 7%. These results were partially offset by a decline in the value of the Euro where the Company generates 50% of its revenue."

"Our focus for the quarter was increasing our investments in product development designed to expand the addressable market and accelerate revenue growth," continued Vandenberg.

Highlights

Highlights for Q2 2023 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q2 2022):

Foreign exchange-adjusted revenue increased 7% for the quarter (including increases in Major Label revenue (+9%), independent record label revenue (+5%));

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $63,984 for the quarter compared to an EBITDA loss of ($109,211) in the prior period. As described below, the Company commenced capitalizing certain software developments in the prior year. Assuming no software development costs were capitalized in either period, EBITDA for the quarter would be ($137,494) compared to ($191,472) for Q2 fiscal 2022;

During the quarter the Company capitalized $201,478 in software development costs (prior year's quarter $82,261) as the Company invested in new product development intended to expand the Company's addressable market.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its 2023 second quarter results.

The live webinar will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Allan Benedict.

Date: Monday, April 17, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

or directly on the REGISTRATION FORM by clicking here.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit verbal questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information and provide attendees an opportunity for questions.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 850 1233 0609

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access the webinar video stream, and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States dollars)

As at February 28, 2023

2023 2022 $

$

ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 1,974,019 2,095,928 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41,148 (August 31, 2022- $39,518)

531,982 483,774 Other receivables 48,320 29,600 Prepaid expenses 50,097 83,242 Deposits 32,069 33,305 Total current assets 2,636,487 2,725,849 Property and equipment, net 237,497 311,792 Intangible assets, net 953,792 529,717 Total assets 3,827,776 3,567,358 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable 103,072 116,290 Accrued liabilities 367,521 319,738 Deferred revenue 26,070 21,043 Total current liabilities 496,663 457,071 Total liabilities 496,663 457,071 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 10,122,261 shares (August 31, 2022 - issued and outstanding 10,122,261 shares) 10,122 10,122 Additional paid-in capital 9,190,090 9,115,848 Accumulated deficit (5,382,475 ) (5,639,465 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (487,624 ) (376,218 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,331,113 3,110,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,827,776 3,567,358

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Period ended February 28, 2023

2023 2022 $ $ Service revenue 899,042 896,420 Cost of revenue Hosting costs 25,526 45,611 Internal engineering support 12,883 13,812 Customer support 73,008 78,266 Third-party and transactions costs 15,177 13,622 126,594 151,311 Gross margin 772,448 745,109 86% 83% Operating expenses General and administrative 175,345 314,941 Sales and marketing 258,300 251,875 Product development 312,904 367,311 Depreciation and amortization 35,952 26,574 782,501 960,701 Income from operations (10,053 ) (215,592 ) Other income Interest and other income 8,777 1,964 Gain on disposal of assets - 11,018 Income before provision for income taxes (1,276 ) (202,610 ) Current income tax expense - - Net income (1,276 ) (202,610 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (18,922 ) 1,961 Total comprehensive income (20,198 ) (200,649 ) Net income per common share, basic and diluted 0.00 (0.02 )

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, which will be available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162601