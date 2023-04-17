Testlio Managed Testing Platform First to Unify Product Quality Signals Across Seven DevOps Data Sources for Faster Software Delivery Without Compromise

Industry-First enhancements to signal-driven testing and expanded portfolio of prebuilt integrations on display at Atlassian Team '23

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Testlio , a leader in software testing, today announced expanded platform integrations, making it the first managed testing platform to unify product quality signals across seven categories of the modern DevOps toolchain. Product teams now have access to a more comprehensive and actionable set of evidence to accelerate time-to-resolution on software quality issues. The new signal-driven testing approach and underlying DevOps toolchain integrations will be on display at Atlassian Team '23 , taking place from April 18-20, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.

Signal-driven testing empowers product teams to address demand for increased software deployment frequency without compromising a high-quality end-user experience. By consolidating and correlating a broad set of quality signals, Testlio makes it possible to unlock more value from existing DevOps systems by harnessing internal and independent data sources to expedite the process of identifying, confirming, and ultimately resolving software quality issues.

"The current climate is dictating that product teams find more capital efficient ways to deliver high-quality end-user experiences, yet there remains a big untapped opportunity to fully leverage existing sources of product quality information," said Emeka Obianwu, Vice President, Alliances & Acquisitions of Testlio. "Signal-driven testing focuses on bringing this information together in a systematic and logical way so teams can both gain faster insights into product quality and leverage a more comprehensive data set to inform where to allocate precious testing resources."

Signal-driven testing relies on pre-built integrations to varying systems of record and a unified platform that aggregates and organizes data into actionable product quality signals. In the last year alone, over one million issue event updates were processed between the Testlio Platform and Atlassian Jira Software, one of the leading issue management products. The Testlio Platform powers signal-driven testing with supported integrations spanning the following seven distinct categories of DevOps products and app marketplace data sources:

Test Management. Integrations to TestRail, Xray, and Microsoft Azure offer signal data to inform whether test coverage is comprehensive and up-to-date.

Integrations to TestRail, Xray, and Microsoft Azure offer signal data to inform whether test coverage is comprehensive and up-to-date. CI/CD. Integrations to CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Microsoft Azure Pipelines, and Jenkins offer signal data to trigger manual and automated testing as part of a continuous build-test-deploy process.

Integrations to CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Microsoft Azure Pipelines, and Jenkins offer signal data to trigger manual and automated testing as part of a continuous build-test-deploy process. Issue & Project Tracking. Integrations to 12 different issue management systems including Atlassian Jira, Trello, Linear, monday.com and GitHub offer signal data to ensure continuous cross team alignment on issue status and testing priorities.

Integrations to 12 different issue management systems including Atlassian Jira, Trello, Linear, monday.com and GitHub offer signal data to ensure continuous cross team alignment on issue status and testing priorities. Automated Testing. Integrations to BrowserStack, AWS Device Farm, and HeadSpin deliver data signals for improved signal-to-noise on automated testing and for end-to-end fused testing run management.

Integrations to BrowserStack, AWS Device Farm, and HeadSpin deliver data signals for improved signal-to-noise on automated testing and for end-to-end run management. Application Performance. Integrations to observability products like Instabug and load simulation tools provide signal data to expedite the correlation between application metrics and user experience issues.

Integrations to observability products like Instabug and load simulation tools provide signal data to expedite the correlation between application metrics and user experience issues. Notifications. Integration with Slack ensures testing milestones are delivered as real-time data quality signals to speed up the product quality feedback loop and shorten time-to-resolution.

Integration with Slack ensures testing milestones are delivered as real-time data quality signals to speed up the product quality feedback loop and shorten time-to-resolution. Application Marketplaces. Integrations to leading app stores and sentiment data aggregators like AppFigures deliver time sensitive signal data to ensure testing is prioritized to address critical issues impacting end user adoption and retention.

"Testlio's bi-directional integration to Atlassian Jira gives our teams seamless access to product quality insights while also maintaining a unified system of collaboration for efficiency, process governance, and traceability," said Mark Armstrong, Quality Assurance Manager, PayPal. "The result is a faster and more actionable feedback loop on software quality because signals from our Jira workflows are continuously informing the managed testing conducted through the Testlio Platform."

To learn more about signal-driven testing or the Testlio Platform and services, please meet Testlio's team in-person at Atlassian Team '23 (Booth 46).

About Testlio:

Testlio is a software testing company. We are the originator of fused software testing, a unique approach to testing that combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language. The company is distributed by design, with full-time people worldwide and part-time QA and QE freelancers in over 150 countries. Clients include Amazon, athenahealth, Microsoft, the NBA, Netflix, PayPal, Wayfair, and many more. Collectively, they have awarded us an industry-leading 4.7 G2 rating. To learn more, visit www.testlio.com .

Contact:

Escalate PR for Testlio

testlio@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Testlio





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749421/Testlio-Managed-Testing-Platform-First-to-Unify-Product-Quality-Signals-Across-Seven-DevOps-Data-Sources-for-Faster-Software-Delivery-Without-Compromise