Accruent LLC: Accruent Unveils EMS Flex, Intelligent Workspace Booking Software for Hybrid Work Environments

The one-click booking software offers personalized space booking to boost employee productivity and is quick and easy to implement.

Austin, TX, April 17, 2023Software suggests the optimal desk or workspace, which employees can reserve in one click. This leading SaaS platform was developed specifically to maximize productivity and optimize space utilization in hybrid work environments.

"Flexible work is changing how the world does business," says Richard Leurig, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "As organizations look to deliver improved employee experiences, technology such as EMS Flex will help them better achieve their hybrid work and performance goals."

In addition to one-click desk and workspace booking, EMS Flex offers unique features for hybrid work environments, including:

The ability to search and filter spaces by user preferences

Easy office floor map management

Opt-in tools for displaying colleague locations

Space utilization reporting and dashboards

EMS Flex is a cloud platform that's quick to deploy, configure, and implement, so organizations will realize the value almost immediately. The lightweight SaaS tool is device-agnostic and can be used to reserve workspaces in a single location or across an organization's global footprint. To better meet hybrid work goals and make informed decisions about space requirements, organizations can use space utilization data to discover which spaces are being fully utilized, underutilized, or unused. The result is lower overhead and more productive and collaborative teams.

According to The Future of Work Survey from JLL, roughly 91% of employers offer hybrid work options compared to only 55% pre-pandemic. And as employees demand more flexibility in terms of where and how they get work done, EMS Flex helps them attain that flexibility while ensuring the workforce remains productive and collaborative. By allowing employees to find and reserve the ideal workspace for the day, employee well-being improves - as does performance.

About Accruent: Accruent) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment - spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London, and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

