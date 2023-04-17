Pandora A/S: PANDORA REDUCES TREASURY SHARES TO LESS THAN 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Market Act, it is hereby announced that Pandora A/S as of today owns a total of 1,769,938 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1, hence less than 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.



The decrease in number of treasury shares is a consequence of the share capital reduction resolved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2023, which was effected today cf. Company announcement no. 783.

