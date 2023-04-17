China's Bslbatt has added a rack-mounted battery to its ultra-sim range. It has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. It measures 670 mm x 475 mm and is 89 mm thick.Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has released PowerCube-5, a new rack-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems. "This new product … is easily expandable for applications with high power needs, limited installation space, and limited load-bearing capacity," Bslbatt said in a statement. The PowerCube-5 battery measures 670 mm x 475 mm and is 89 mm thick, purportedly making it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...