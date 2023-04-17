Mobile Lean, S.L.: mlean® Brings to Hannover Messe the Ultimate Digital Problem-Solving Tool

VALLADOLID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / mlean, a European leading company in continuous improvement software, brings to Hannover Messe its flexible way to cope with Problem-Solving. This module included in its mlean® Production System, brings two flexible and configurable methodologies and adapts to different problem categories.

The market has brought simple and inflexible methodologies that unfortunately do not fit all the problems companies are dealing with. Therefore, the lack of flexibility in the configuration including the variety of issues, makes it extremely difficult to digitalize a problem-solving method in one place. "While following a method is vital, understanding the origin of the problem, either external or internal to frame the problem as best as possible, is even more important." explains Roberto Delgado CEO of mlean.

mlean has therefore revived a digital problem-solving tool and provides, through a fully guided process, not only the well-known classic tools, such as the 5 Whys and 4Ms as examples but also two different structured methodologies: the Just-Do-It method for problems with an obvious root cause and the 8D methodology for more complex problems. Both methodologies allow to start the analysis from a Just-Do-It problem and, if necessary, to treat it as an 8D problem without loss of information, while promoting collaboration and teamwork.

This problem solving is one of the improvement drivers that are part of the mlean® Production System (mPS), a unique web and mobile product that is constantly evolving and digitizing the daily operations of a plant. The mPS, with its various preventive solutions and improvement engines, ensures consistency and uniformity of behavior with a seamless and integrated overview of all information. The mPS also organizes, trains and develops your team in a complete and interconnected digital system.

According to Roberto Delgado, CEO of mlean: "We found that tackling problems with a single methodology was not very effective because of the wide variety of problems. However, the creation of a configurable 8D tool and a simple "just-do-it" tool facilitates the treatment of problems as well as the transversalities of solutions and therefore, avoid the recurrence of the problem."

Since 2014, mlean has been providing the best shop floor management tools, collecting and sharing employee knowledge through a single system, the mlean Production System which enables many customers and industries to develop remarkable efficiency.

About mlean®

mlean® is one of the world's leading continuous improvement software companies. Headquartered in Valladolid, Spain, it has been helping to manage the shop floor of industrial operations since 2014. Its range of products, and its mlean® Production System (mPS), focuses on digitalizing, improving, and managing industrial operations by simply connecting people with industrial processes.

mlean enables its customers to unleash the power of their teams by leaving a positive impact on the environment with zero paper and improved efficiency.

The mlean® Production System strives to be the most complete and flexible set of digital tools for continuous improvement in the world and pursues changing the future of manufacturing. The system is already implemented in more than 400 factories, 32 countries, used by over 100.000 users and translated into 17 languages.

