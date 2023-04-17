German module maker Luxor Solar and Japan's AirWater are selling vertical PV systems for parking areas that can reportedly provide the same energy yield as conventional PV carports, but with less space. The system features 460 W heterojunction solar panels, power optimizers, and vertical racks.Japanese medical equipment provider AirWater and Luxor Solar K.K., the Japanese unit of German solar module maker Luxor Solar GmbH, have developed a new vertical PV system for urbanized areas. "Our system can be deployed in parking areas without reducing the capacity of parking lots," the CEO of Luxor Solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...